The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, criticized this Thursday (6) the anti-vaccines and their “verbiage”, once again urging the British to be vaccinated against the covid-19 virus, as the omicron variant increases the pressure in the hospital system.

During a visit to a vaccination center in Northampton, central England, Johnson considered that “perhaps 30.40%” of patients hospitalized for the coronavirus “are not vaccinated”.

The “vast majority” of patients currently in intensive care have not been vaccinated and the “large majority have not received a booster dose,” he added, urging those who have not yet been vaccinated to do so.

“I also want to tell anti-vaccination activists” who “put this talk on social media that they are dead wrong,” he fired, launching his most scathing attack on anti-covid vaccine detractors.

“What a tragedy to have this pressure on public health, all the difficulties that our doctors and nurses are going through, and that people talk nonsense about vaccination,” he insisted.

These statements come after a few words by French President Emmanuel Macron, published on Tuesday by the newspaper Le Parisien, in which he says he wants to “irritate” the unvaccinated, generate a strong controversy in France.

Johnson reiterated, however, his commitment to a voluntary approach in the UK, where vaccination is only mandatory for healthcare professionals: 60% of those over 12 received the booster dose and 82% the two initial applications.

One of the countries most affected by the pandemic in Europe, with almost 150 thousand deaths, the United Kingdom currently registers records of new cases, driven by the most contagious omicron variant, which reach 200 thousand a day.

