When Hideo Kojima talk, the whole gaming world pays attention. The figure of the author of Metal Gear Solid and of the latest Death Stranding has gradually become more and more iconic, reaching idolatry for many fans. Its importance within the sector is indisputable and after the abandonment ─ forced? ─ from Konami, he seems to be constantly at work.

Speaking at NHK Radio’s Wonderful World of Game Music, Kojima talked about his current projects, including a new AAA that he says, “everyone will want to play”. There have been many rumors lately: taking for granted the development of a completely cloud-based title for Microsoft and the new opening of Kojima Production towards cinema, anime and TV series, one wonders what it could be.

Kojima also said he wanted to work on something smaller, unrelated to the open world or shooter, which could be a “radical” project taken over recently according to numerous rumors. And Silent Hill, the alleged PlayStation 5 exclusive? Could it be that? As someone who owns a personal trailer, anything can be expected.

Source: Gamingbolt.com