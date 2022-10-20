





British Prime Minister Liz Truss acknowledged that her government had a “rough day” but called for a focus on priorities, her spokeswoman said on Thursday.

“The prime minister recognizes that yesterday was a difficult day,” her spokesperson said after the chief executive faced opposition jokes, rebellion among conservative lawmakers and the resignation of her interior minister.

Truss wants the government to focus “less on politics” and more on “fulfilling priorities”, he added.

Rejected by public opinion and questioned within her own party, the 47-year-old conservative leader is on a tightrope just six weeks after taking office.

Its popularity has plummeted in part due to the abandonment of its package of economic measures, which included massive tax cuts and colossal support for paying energy bills, two issues that have raised fears of a collapse in public accounts.

In addition, since Wednesday, more than a dozen Conservative MPs have asked her to step down and the British press has pointed to the “chaos” experienced in recent hours.

Truss has suffered another setback with the resignation of his interior minister, Suella Bravermam, after an eventful session in parliament.

The Home Minister claimed as a reason for her dismissal that she used her personal email account to send an official document to a colleague, but the British media mainly point to the differences between the two women regarding immigration policy. .

Braverman’s resignation comes just days after the resignation of then-Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng on October 14.







