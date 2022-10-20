After a long time of expectation, This Wednesday was the launch of ‘Monotonia‘, the song with which Shakira returned to the music scene.

From the first moment that the shared creation with Ozuna was known, Barranquilla fans have related their inspiration to the separation from Piqué.

In fact, about ‘Te congratulations’, another song that has been linked to the Barcelona defender, Shakira limited herself to saying in an interview with ‘Elle’:



“I can only say that whether consciously or unconsciously, everything I feel, everything that happens is reflected in the lyrics I write, in the videos I make. When the glove fits, it fits. As I said before, my music is that channel “.

Now, with these doubts in the background, the first images of Piqué are known in parallel with the launch of the ‘hit’.

‘CHANCE’, from ‘Europa Press’, presents it like this: “Gerard Piqué reacts to the darts that Shakira throws at him in her new song, ‘Monotonia'”.

(You can read: Piqué, to the wall: the strong ‘hints’ in Shakira’s new song).

Pique shows his face

Photo: Screenshot @kaldavies02

According to the media in question, The Barcelona footballer appeared at Shakira’s house on the day of the musical launch.

As it has been known, Piqué was going to pick up one of his children.

In the midst of that intention, they approached him with questions about the lyrics of ‘Monotonia’.

“Very serious and staying inside his car at the door of the home while his son did not come out, the footballer has ignored questions about the revealing lyrics of his ex’s new song,” reports ‘Europa Press’ that was how Piqué reacted to the impact of the song.

The video shows the tense moment.

(You can read: Fan who celebrated a goal showing her breasts appears with a new video: “They vetoed me”).

More news

SPORTS