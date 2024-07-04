England: History and Rain

In the long history of Formula 1 the British Grand Prix has always been present in all the world championships held from 1950 to today. An unmissable event that has been held on various circuits, but which in most cases has seen Silverstone as the main venue. Regardless of the racetracks, however, there has often been an element that has united numerous editions: that of the bad weather.

Precipitation Friday and Saturday, possibly Sunday

In fact, on various occasions, the test sessions or races were held under the rainand the risk of seeing English fans in the stands with open umbrellas remains high in the coming days, starting with Free Practice Friday. In the third consecutive week of races after Spain and Austria, we return to Silverstone without the Sprint race format, but with significantly higher percentages of precipitation than those recently forecast at the Red Bull Ring. Already Fridayin fact, the probability is even around80%with the highest maximum temperature of the weekend hovering around 20° on the same day.

Slightly lower peaks on Saturday and Sunday, but with two more windy days. Rain that could return especially during qualifying, but with lower risks and estimated at 60%. The same goes for the race, the most anticipated event of the weekend: on Sunday afternoon the sky will be mainly cloudybut no rain is forecast. The risk of a possible worsening remains high, as can be seen from the probability still at 65%.

The weather forecast