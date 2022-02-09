British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss arrived in Moscow for talks with her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov. This was announced on February 9 by the British Embassy in Russia on Twitter.

Liz Truss was met by British Ambassador to Moscow Deborah Bronnert and Director of the Second European Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Sergey Belyaev.

As noted, high-ranking diplomats will discuss issues on Ukraine.

On the page in Twitter Russian Embassy in London, it is specified that during the talks, the Foreign Ministers of Russia and Great Britain will focus on the current state and prospects of bilateral relations, as well as on topical issues on the international and regional agenda.

During the visit, Truss will visit Moscow State University. M.V. Lomonosov.

On January 30, the head of British diplomacy announced that the UK would expand sanctions against Russia. The minister indicated that London is going to expand the list of sanctions legislation so that any company representing the interests of the Kremlin could be subject to restrictions.

On the same day, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Peskov, drew attention to the fact that London’s statement also “undermines the investment attractiveness and attractiveness of the UK” as a whole. He clarified that an attack by a single country on Russian business implies retaliatory measures.

In the United States and a number of European countries, they have recently expressed concern about the alleged increase in Russia’s “aggressive actions” against Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly denied such accusations, saying that it does not threaten anyone, and such statements are used as an excuse to place as much NATO military equipment as possible near the borders of the Russian Federation.

On January 28, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia was not going to start a war with Ukraine, and Western countries and the United States were “hysterically” developing the topic of a threat to Ukraine from the Russian Federation instead of forcing Ukraine to comply with the Minsk agreements.