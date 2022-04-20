Daily Mail says UK egg prices rising amid rising fuel prices

In the UK, farms have demanded higher egg prices from large supermarkets amid rising fuel, electricity and feed costs. writes Daily Mail newspaper.

As the farmers specified, it is necessary to raise the cost at least twice. “A price of 40p ($0.50) for a dozen eggs from free-range chickens and at least 80p for organic (eggs),” the statement said.

Experts pointed to the increased costs of fuel and electricity. On average, they jumped by 30-40 percent. The cost of feeding chickens with grain from the region has risen in price by 50 percent.

At the same time, more than half of the farmers are seriously ready to suspend their activities until the prices for products increase.

Earlier, egg producers in Russia at a meeting of the board of directors of Rosptitsesoyuz announced an increase in prices for eggs for retail chains.