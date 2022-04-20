The US parliament building was evacuated Wednesday evening (local time) over a ‘possible threat’ with a plane. Everyone was called to leave the Capitol in Washington. The police who deal with the US parliament reported a few minutes later that there is “no threat” anymore. People are now allowed to return to the Capitol.
