Giulia Guerrini, a leading pharmacist at the British medical company medino, has named six symptoms of lung cancer that can be identified by the condition of the skin, and thus start treatment on time.

“Skin symptoms may include lighter skin bruising, raised patches, yellowish skin, increased itching, rashes around the eyes, and regular redness on one side of the face,” Guerrini told the newspaper. Express January 23.

At the same time, the doctor explained that skin symptoms are not the most common in lung cancer. But these “signals” can appear as a consequence of the spread of cancer to other organs or as side effects of treatment. However, the presence of more “traditional” symptoms of malignant tumors, such as coughing up blood, shortness of breath, frequent infections should be a reason to see a doctor immediately.

About 45 out of 100 people diagnosed with lung cancer in the UK are elderly people aged 75 and over, according to Cancer Research UK.

Earlier, during a press conference at the Izvestia Medical Center on December 28, Chief Freelance Oncologist of the Russian Ministry of Health, Director of the Moscow Research Oncological Institute named after I.I. P.A. Herzen Andrey Kaprin called the main sign of the presence of cancer – spotting in the urine and feces, as well as from the nipples. The physician cited these symptoms as “the most striking example” of oncological disorders in the body.

The oncologist also advised to pay attention to loss of appetite and weight.