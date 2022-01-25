Home page politics

Ben Wallace, Secretary of Defense of Great Britain © Stefan Rousseau / dpa

Berlin – British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace is coming to Berlin for talks on European security and developments in the Ukraine conflict. The meeting planned for Wednesday with the new Federal Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD) is the first inaugural visit to the department since the government was formed, the Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday. It should also be about the situation in the Sahel region – in Mali, international operations are threatening to become more complicated since a military junta took power. In addition, the ministers will discuss bilateral cooperation projects and the updating of NATO’s strategic concept. (dpa)