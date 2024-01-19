The Public Health Authority in Britain warned on Friday that a measles outbreak in central England could spread to other cities and towns unless urgent measures are taken to increase demand for the vaccine.

The UK Health Security Agency declared a national emergency, indicating increasing risks to public health.

She confirmed that there have been 216 confirmed cases and 103 probable cases in the West Midlands since October 1 of last year, most of them in children under the age of 10.

“As the vaccine reception rate declines in some communities, the risk of the virus spreading to other cities and towns increases,” said Jenny Harris, chief executive of the Health Security Agency.

A report issued by the World Health Organization and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last November reported a “shocking” annual increase in measles cases and deaths worldwide in 2022.

The measles virus is one of the most contagious viruses in the world, but it can be prevented by taking two doses of the vaccine. Routine vaccination efforts have been significantly affected by the global COVID-19 pandemic.