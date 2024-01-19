The growing concern over the flow of migrants in the region will be the topic of a meeting between senior officials from Mexico and the United States who will meet this Friday afternoon in Washington. Although expectations of significant progress at this meeting are low, the talks will continue along the lines of discussions begun in Mexico in December, when US officials traveled to the Latin American country in response to record levels of illegal border crossings.

In an effort to manage migration amid historic challenges on the border between both countries, The meeting will be attended by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, White House national security advisor Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall and Mexican Foreign Secretary Alicia Bárcena.. Mexico has intensified its efforts to counteract this phenomenon, increasing the expulsions of Venezuelans and detentions of migrants from Guatemala.

In accordance with NBCNews, the recent decline in migration could be attributed, in part, to seasonal factors, but could also reflect actions taken by the Mexican country. Authorities have strengthened their border security measures and expressed their commitment to addressing the underlying causes of migration, such as poverty, violence and corruption.

The focus will be on building trust and exploring joint solutions, with the US' willingness to address the “root causes” of migration being crucial. In the midst of these challenges, Mexico has a strategic position and considerable influence in the negotiations that will determine the future course of bilateral cooperation on migration matters.

The US and Mexico aim to resolve the causes of migration

Negotiations between Mexico and the United States seek to attack these “root causes” of migration, an approach that both countries consider essential to confront the problem in the long term. Mexico raised the need for a US investment of US$20,000,000,000 in Latin America, destined for projects that generate economic and social development. In addition, he has called for an end to sanctions on Venezuela, underscoring the importance of addressing political and economic crises that also contribute to migration.

Migration, a sensitive issue, faces internal political challenges in the United States and Mexico

Despite these requests, Both nations have denied that the negotiations are “transactional”. They affirm that they are committed to finding collaborative and sustainable solutions to address the migration problem. Mexico, furthermore, has a self-interest in reducing migration due to its internal impact, while the US relies heavily on Mexican cooperation to control the border.

With domestic political pressure increasing in the United States leading up to the November elections, the aforementioned media points out, migration management continues to be a sensitive issue in both countries. The prospects for the negotiations suggest that this will be a long and complex process, with concrete progress unlikely in the short term.