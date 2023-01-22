FBI agents under the orders of the Department of Justice were searching the house of the president of the United States, Joe Biden, this Friday from 9:45 in the morning until 10:30 at night. It was an agreed search, without a requirement or court order, but offered voluntarily by Biden and his lawyers. In those almost 13 hours of thoroughly reviewing the president’s belongings, the agents found another six documents with confidential classification marks and attached materials both from the time when Biden was a senator and when he was vice president, as reported this Saturday by his personal lawyer. They took possession of them and also took some of Biden’s handwritten notes from the years he was vice president (2009 to 2017).

The soap opera of the classified papers seems to have no end. Since the discovery of the first ones in a private office at the Penn Biden Center, a university center where Biden was working, the trickle has been constant and the presidential explanations have been confusing. The head of the Department of Justice, Merrick Garland, appointed by Biden and who exercises the functions of attorney general, has appointed a special prosecutor to investigate the case, although the president has tried to play it down. There are big differences, but also obvious parallels, with the roles that his predecessor, Donald Trump, had in his Mar-A-Lago mansion in Palm Beach (Florida).

Trump asked that Biden’s houses be searched and, although voluntarily, there has finally been a search of his residence in Wilmington (Delaware), where the president lived before being elected and where he usually spends most of the weekends. It is a performance of which there are no precedents.

The search of Biden’s house was not made public in advance at the request of the Justice Department, according to Bob Bauer, his personal lawyer, who issued the statement on Saturday revealing the search and its result.

“From the outset of this matter, the President directed his personal attorneys to cooperate fully with the Department of Justice (DOJ). Accordingly, having previously identified and reported to DOJ a small number of documents bearing classification marks at the President’s Wilmington home, and in the interest of moving the process forward as expeditiously as possible, we offered to facilitate immediate access to your address to allow DOJ to conduct a search of all precincts for possible vice presidential records and possible classified material,” the statement said.

According to Bauer, the Justice Department conducted an “extensive search” that included all work, living and storage spaces in the house. It lasted 12 hours and 45 minutes, approximately. Under an agreement with the Department of Justice, representatives of Biden’s personal legal team and the White House Office of Legal Counsel were present.

Normally, it is agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) who act as judicial police, and this has happened on this occasion, according to the AP agency, although the statement does not specify it. Investigators had full access to the president’s home, including handwritten notes, files, papers, folders, memorabilia, to-do lists, calendars, and reminders dating back decades.

“The DOJ took possession of material it considered to be within the scope of its investigation, including six items consisting of documents with classification marks and accompanying materials, some of which were from the president’s term in the Senate and others from his tenure as vice president. The DOJ also took, for further examination, personal handwritten notes from the vice-presidential years,” Bauer explains in his statement.

