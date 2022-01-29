British newspaper The Telegraph contributor Con Coughlin published article predicting that Russian President Vladimir Putin could make a mistake of “catastrophic proportions” if he decides to attack Ukraine.

According to the journalist, the invasion could turn into a disaster, “like the war of the Soviet Union in Afghanistan.”

In the material, Coughlin cites the opinion of the former head of the secret intelligence service (Mi-6, Mi6) Alex Younger, who claims that the Russian leader allegedly plays “poker with increased stakes” with the West and, if the cards are played incorrectly, can make a serious mistake.

The journalist also noted that if the West finds its resolve, and Moscow continues to put forward demands that cannot be met, then Russia will drive itself into a corner. Coughlin believes that in such a scenario, the country will have no choice but to launch an offensive against Ukraine.

Western countries have repeatedly accused Russia of preparing an “invasion” of Ukraine. The Kremlin said that such accusations have no basis, and Russia is not going to attack other states.