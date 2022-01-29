The Australian Open crowns an Australian player after 44 years and the victory of Christine “Chris” O’Neil in 1978. Ashleigh Barty won the first of four Slam tournaments in 2022, beating American Danielle Collins in the final of the women’s singles final.

The match ended in two sets with the score of 6-3 7-6. The world number one was supported by the cheering of thousands of people present in and outside Melbourne’s central pitch, the Rod Laver Arena.

For Barty this is the third Grand Slam title after the successes in Paris in 2019 and Wimbledon in 2021.

