West Midlands Police said the attack took place shortly after 19:00 local and international time in the Edgbaston district, noting that the victim had just left the Dudley Road mosque when the attacker surprised him by dousing him with a highly flammable liquid, the type of which has not yet been determined. And set it on fire.

She added that the victim was taken to hospital, where it was found that he had serious facial injuries, but his life was not in danger..

She explained that she had arrested a suspect after police officers identified him.

What do the police say about the incident?

“We are taking this case very seriously,” said Police Superintendent Richard North. “.

North explained that the anti-terrorism police are involved in the investigation of this case, whose facts are reminiscent of another similar attack that took place in London at the end of February. .

“I spoke to people this morning and I know how concerned they are and they are waiting for answers “.

Investigators are particularly interested in whether there is any connection between this attack and the one that took place in Ealing, west London, at the end of February, in which an 82-year-old man was killed in front of the West London Islamic Centre..