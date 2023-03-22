Eindhoven, Netherlands.- Eric Gutierrez would live his last months as a player of the PSV Eindhoven. Dutch media assure that they would put a price on the mexican midfielder for the next summer market, especially since several teams would ask for him.

He former player of the Tuzos del Pachuca he has spent more of the season on the bench than on the court. Unlike his compatriots: Santiago Gimenez, Edson Alvarez and Jorge Sanchezis the Aztec who is not living his best moment in the Eredivisie.

That is why the future of Eric Gutierrez It would be on another team. The clubs that have sought ‘guti’: Spanish from Barcelonawhere he militates Cesar Montes, fulham of the Premier League and the Benfica of Portugalwho revealed interest in ‘Baby’ Gimenez.

According to the ‘Voetbalprimeur’ portal “there are many possibilities that the player will leave eindhoven this summer”. Unfortunately the national team is not trusted coach, Ruud van Nistelrooy–historical former striker of ‘A Clockwork Orange‘-.

Erick Gutiérrez would leave PSV Eindhoven

AFP

Erick Gutiérrez has barely accumulated 74 minutes in his recent six appearances with the rojiblancos, of which only one started. In the last draw, at the home of Vitesseremained seated on the bench, hopes to return to activity when the club visits Nec Nijmegen after the FIFA date.

Erick Gutiérrez celebrating one of his goals

AFP

We recommend you read

Right now Eric Gutierrez It is valued at seven million euros according to the Transfermarkt portal. signed with PSV Eindhoven on August 30, 2018 and the contract ends on August 10, 2025. The ‘Farmers’ could sell it for 10MDE.