Casper Ruud will face Novak Djokovic in the Roland Garros final

The Norwegian, Nadal’s pupil, will seek to beat the Serbian.
The Norwegian Casper Ruud defeated the German Alexander Zverev in a matter of three sets 6-3,6-4 and 6-0 in the second semifinal at Roland Garros. Now, Rafael Nadal’s pupil will look for his first big against Novak Djokovic, who defeated Carlos Alcaraz in the first key.
Ruud, in new final of Roland Garros
After having lost last year on this same stage against Rafael Nadal and at the US Open against Carlos Alcaraz, the Scandinavian will have a new rival in the final, whom he has never defeated in their four previous duels, in which neither He has not even won a set.
The 24-year-old player, fourth racket in the ranking, advances to his second final showing a solid game after a hesitant start to the season.
The Norwegian was far superior to Zverev, who is recovering from the injury that forced him to leave last year in the Roland Garros semifinals when he faced Spanish Rafael Nadal.
The German, who has spent half a year away from the slopes, is recovering his level, which has helped him reach his third consecutive semifinals, but it has not been enough against an opponent as solid as the Norwegian.
Ruud has been increasing his level over the days and in the last two games he has shown great solidity, against the Danish Holger Rune and this Friday against Zverev.
Winner of the Estoril title and semifinalist in Rome, the Norwegian is an expert on clay who trains at Nadal’s academy in Manacor. Thus he dealt with a Zverev who at no time gave the feeling of being able to compete.
́
Casper Ruud ends up with a donut and gets into the final of #Roland Garros for second consecutive Year
He has left Zverev in just seven games 😨
He will fight this Sunday against Djokovic for his first Grand Slam title 🏆 pic.twitter.com/jndCGmNI58
— Eurosport.es (@Eurosport_ES) June 9, 2023
SPORTS
*With EFE
