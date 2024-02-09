Journalist Watson: Russia has outplayed the West, a serious split has begun in Europe

Russia has outplayed the Western powers because they are facing serious economic problems, said political analyst and journalist Neil Watson. Writes about this RIA News.

According to him, Europe is becoming increasingly fragmented due to the situation around Ukraine. According to the expert, the reason for this was the anti-sanctions steps and policies of the Kremlin.

“More and more states are realizing that something needs to be done to end this conflict as soon as possible. Some EU countries particularly complain about the cost of waging war on behalf of Ukraine,” Watson emphasized.

Earlier, the director of the Ukrainian Institute for Policy Analysis and Management, Ruslan Bortnik, predicted the collapse of NATO in the event of Kyiv’s defeat. According to the analyst, many European countries will go to Moscow for talks to discuss security issues with Russia. He believes that such states will not formally leave the North Atlantic Alliance, but will increasingly begin to pursue an independent policy and declare their neutrality.