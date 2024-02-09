Standing ovation for Roberto Vecchioni and Alfa at the end of the performance: the competing artist barely held back his tears

The performance of Alpha with Roberto Vecchioni moved the audience of Sanremo 2024. The two artists sang Dream boy dream and at the end, the audience rose to their feet. An emotional standing ovation. The competing singer could barely hold back his tears.

But why did you choose the great Roberto Vecchioni? To the Alpha question he answers like this:

That honor. I was very in awe the first time we met, but because my dad, who isn't a great singer, sings Luci a San Siro in the karaoke evening of the tourist village where we go, and my mum looks at him with heart-shaped eyes, that's kind of the format of their love. So for me Vecchioni is actually family.

Alfa's song in Sanremo

Alfa took the stage at the Ariston, in the first and second evening of the Sanremo 2024 Festival, bringing the song Go. But what is the meaning of the song and what do we know about the singer? It was the artist himself who explained his song to the public. A meaning that is already collected in the title: Go!

The song is a hymn to life, a push to continue moving forward as it has done until now, given the successes that Alfa has managed to achieve. Part of the lyrics, as the singer himself explained, comes from a phrase from his grandfather: “There are those who run because they escape and those who run because they chase”. He certainly has no intention of running away, his is a hymn to life, to moving forward without it never look back.

From next February 16th, Alfa will release the new album, entitled “I don't know who created the world but I know he was in love”. And it already is ready for his tour from February 24th to April 21st. Here are all the dates:

February 24 Milan

April 5 Padua

6 April Turin

April 16 Naples

April 19 Bari

April 21st Florence

They call it the romantic rapperAlfa is a Genoese singer-songwriter born on August 22, 2000. His name began to make its way in 2019, thanks to the song cheers, which became a hit on Spotify. Since then you have collaborated with great artists such as Annalisa. But the real Alfa bomb exploded last year, in 2023, thanks to the song Very beautiful. And now she is on the Artiston stage to perform in front of all of Italy in the 74th edition of the Sanremo Festival.