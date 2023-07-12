The NBA, founded in 1946, has been the most important professional basketball league since then. It is made up of 30 teams and these are divided into two conferences, the one from the east and the one from the west.

In each of these, a champion will be determined, so that at the end of the season they will face the two best teams of each competition in order to obtain the champion of champions.

In this American tournament, the big stars have always stood out for their skills in controlling the ball and their shots, but there is also a characteristic that attracts a lot of attention and that is that since its inception it has been possible to see players of great stature, which exceed two meters in height.

It is for this reason that we want to show you who is the tallest player in this prestigious competition, Well, at various times, due to this simple characteristic, it can stand out above the other players.

Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wenbanyama is a new NBA player who stands out for being impressively tall. He measures 2.26 meters and according to several American media he plays basketball in a great way, because for his height he is exaggeratedly fast and technical. Obviously, he also stands out for his great throwing of the ball, because he has a shot that if he manages to execute it, he can win very impressive games.

“He looks like an alien. He is a talent that will mark a generation, ”said LeBron James, one of the most recognized stars in the NBA.

It should be noted that this player is only 19 years old, he was born in Le Chesnay, France, and as an interesting fact, he was the first player to be chosen in the NBA transfer market by the San Antonio Spurs team.which, according to the young man, was his favorite team.

The Frenchman made it to the world’s top basketball league for several reasons, as he averaged 21 points, 10 rebounds, more than two assists and three blocks per game during the 2023 French League regular season.

When he turned 15, in 2019, he made his debut in the French professional tournament. He did it in the Nanterre 92 team.

In which you will impress everyone. In 2021 he moved to ASVEL and stood out above the other players. For this reason, in 2022 it was bought by Metropolitans 92, a notable team in the French league.

The number one in the 2023 Draft entered the NBA and immediately became the tallest player in the competition, along with Boban Marjanovic.

The enormous legacy that Kobe Bryant left to basketball and the NBA

