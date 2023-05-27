Google has begun rolling out the beta of Magic Compose, a new feature in Android’s Messages app that uses artificial intelligence to help write with sentences that predict conversation. However, users soon discovered that Google’s Magic Compose policy sends the last 20 messages sent to its servers, to help the AI ​​learn more about who writes and get up and running right away. These include all the latest messages sent, which Google will be able to see. The company was quick to state that messages won’t be stored for future use, but using Magic Compose still exposes users and their data, both from Google and third parties.

Magic Compose’s predictive chat is available if a new symbol appears next to the one used to compose text, and suggests responses from time to time, which can be edited. At the moment the feature only supports RCS messages, it is not clear when it will arrive for SMS and MMS. Microsoft, which competes head-to-head with Google for the commercial development of AI, also rolled out a similar feature with its SwiftKey keyboard, which can predict what words a user will type. Works integrated with Bing, Microsoft’s search engine.