ELEVEN OF THE MANCHESTER CITY

With the Champions League final 13 days away (May 29, Porto), Guardiola chooses to continue rotating his players. Fresh legs, a lot of care and little dress rehearsals.

Only five players repeat regarding last day: Cancelo, Rodrigo, Gundogan, Bernardo Silva and Ferran Torres.

Manchester City lineup: Ederson; Cancello, Rúben Dias, Stones, Zinchenko; Rodrigo, Gundogan, Bernardo Silva; Mahrez, Foden and Ferran Torres.