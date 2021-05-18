ELEVEN OF THE MANCHESTER CITY
With the Champions League final 13 days away (May 29, Porto), Guardiola chooses to continue rotating his players. Fresh legs, a lot of care and little dress rehearsals.
Only five players repeat regarding last day: Cancelo, Rodrigo, Gundogan, Bernardo Silva and Ferran Torres.
Manchester City lineup: Ederson; Cancello, Rúben Dias, Stones, Zinchenko; Rodrigo, Gundogan, Bernardo Silva; Mahrez, Foden and Ferran Torres.
#Brighton #Manchester #City #live #Premier #League #live
Leave a Reply