Starting October 9, Brightline high-speed rail service will increase its transportation offer between Orlando and Miami, which means an increase in the number of departures. The company celebrated this Monday the official start of its passenger service, an ambitious private infrastructure project that took a decade to complete.

Brightline will double its routes, giving passengers 30 daily train options to choose from.r. This improvement is intended to meet the growing demand for convenient and efficient transportation options within Florida.

The first train leaves Orlando at 4:38 am, arriving in Miami at 8:11 am; while the last, from Orlando, leaves at 8:54 pm In Miami, service begins at 6:41 am with an arrival in Orlando at 10:19 am, and the last train to Orlando departs at 9: 41 pm Additionally, Brightline will introduce more trains in both the morning and evening hours between its five South Florida stations.

The inauguration of Brightline in Florida

The first train, called Bright Pink, arrived in Orlando at 11:05 a.m. and was enthusiastically received by more than 500 elected officials, business leaders, community partners and company leaders from across the state of Florida. This event marks the revitalization of Henry Flagler’s original vision for the Florida East Coast Railroad and aims to reinvent train travel in America, connecting cities that are too close to fly and too far to drive.

The grand opening event was held at Orlando’s Brightline station and was attended by Brightline founder Wes Edens, CEO Mike Reininger and President Patrick Goddard. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer presented the Key to the City to Edens in recognition of this important occasion. Also present were officials from the Federal Railroad Administration, the Florida Department of Transportation and other transportation-related authorities.

Details of Brightline in Florida

With fares starting at US$158 for round-trip tickets, Brightline is an attractive and economical alternative to driving between these two important cities. Travel time between Miami and Orlando is estimated at approximately 3.5 hours, making it a fast and efficient way to travel, saving approximately 30 minutes in time compared to driving.

Brightline began operations in South Florida in 2018, connecting Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. Last year, stations opened in Boca Raton and Aventura. Construction of the 273-meter extension from West Palm Beach to Orlando began in 2019, with a project that represents an investment of US$6,000,000,000 and has generated 10,000 jobs in Florida.

What are Brightline stations like in Florida?



All stations and trains are equipped with amenities such as Starlink Wifi, chargers and plugs at every seat, and a selection of food, drinks and cocktails available for purchase. The new Orlando station, in partnership with Orlando Health, is located next to Terminal C at Orlando International Airport and is the only intercity rail station of its kind located at a US airport.

Brightline station in Orlando, Florida.

The expansion project to Orlando also included the construction of 56 bridges, as well as the installation of drainage, signaling and an additional 96 kilometers of railway tracks. In addition, a state-of-the-art train maintenance center called Basecamp was developed, which operates 24 hours a day and employs qualified engineers, drivers, technicians and inspectors.

What does Brightline mean for Florida?

Brightline’s economic impact in the Sunshine State has been significant, generating more than US$6,400,000,000 in direct economic impact in the region. Additionally, it is expected to have a positive effect on Florida’s travel industry and workforce, while providing a sustainable transportation alternative that reduces road congestion and CO2 emissions.

Brightline’s Next Stop

Brightline has also implemented innovative mobility solutions, such as the Brightline+ service that connects passengers with ground transportation options. The company recently launched an enhanced digital experience for its customers, including a redesigned website and native mobile app.

The future of high-speed rail in the United States looks bright with Brightline’s bold plans to transform high-speed rail on the country’s West Coast through Brightline West, a project that will connect Los Angeles and Las Vegas with electric trains operating at speeds of up to 321 kilometers per hour.