171. 1. The session will begin with the reading of the proposal by one of the Secretaries.

171. 2. Next, the proposed candidate will present, without time limitation, the political program of the Government that he intends to form and will request the confidence of the Chamber.

171. 3. After the interruption time decreed by the Presidency, a representative of each Parliamentary Group that requests it will intervene, for thirty minutes.

Feijóo spent just over 100 minutes in his investiture speech

It is the last one because it is that of the proposed candidate

171. 4. The proposed candidate may speak as many times as he or she requests. When I will respond individually to one of the interveners, he or she will have the right to reply for ten minutes.

If the candidate answers in a global manner to the representatives of the Parliamentary Groups, they will have the right to a ten-minute reply.

The expectation is that the day will be extended to Thursday

171. 5. The vote will take place at the time set by the Presidency.

Before proceeding with this vote, the candidate may speak for a maximum of ten minutes and the Parliamentary Groups for five minutes each to establish their position.

If in it the proposed candidate obtains the vote of the absolute majority of the members of Congress, confidence will be deemed to have been granted.

You need more than 176 yeses

The groups that have shown their support for Sánchez total 179 deputies, so the socialist investiture could happen in the first vote

If said majority is not obtained, a new vote will be held forty-eight hours after the previous one, and confidence will be deemed granted if a simple majority is obtained.

need more yes or no

Sánchez could be invested if his yes votes are greater than the 172 votes against PP and VOX (there could be up to five abstentions)

171. 6. Once confidence has been granted to the candidate, in accordance with the previous section, the President of Congress will communicate it to the King, for the purposes of his appointment as President of the Government.

172. 1. If in the votes referred to in the previous article the Chamber has not granted its confidence, successive proposals will be processed by the same procedure.