Dina Mahmoud (London)

Experts and observers of African affairs have warned that the division affecting the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), following the withdrawal of Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso from it more than two months ago, threatens that this troubled region will suffer more losses on various levels, political, security and economic as well. .

The announcement by the three countries late last January of their exit from the group that was established in 1975 with the aim of promoting economic integration among its member countries, resolving disputes among them, and strengthening democracy and the rule of law, threatens to undermine the cohesion of that regional bloc, which is described as one of the most effective blocs on the African continent.

Experts confirmed that the withdrawal of these countries from ECOWAS sent what they described as “shock waves” throughout West Africa, in light of the fact that it may dissipate the gains that have been achieved there, over the past five decades, in terms of addressing cross-border challenges in the region. , especially security, represented by the activities of terrorist organizations, organized crime gangs, and human trafficking.

They considered that following the path of internal reconciliation, no matter how difficult it may be, would be sufficient to prevent ECOWAS from facing the losses that it is feared will suffer as a result of the current rift, such as losing 10% of its gross domestic product and shrinking the existing common market. Among its countries, in addition to obstructing work on projects worth half a billion dollars.

The loss of that regional bloc, a population estimated at 17.4% of the total population in the region due to the withdrawal of Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso from it, also poses a threat to projects implemented by various international institutions in West Africa, whose value is estimated at approximately 321.6 million dollars.

From a security perspective, experts and analysts expressed, in statements published on the website of the International Crisis Group Center for Research and Studies, their fear that the current rift in the Economic Community of West African States would lead to widespread damage to regional cooperation aimed at reducing the activities of extremists, terrorists, and bandits. Which threatens to worsen the state of insecurity in the region.

The continuation of internal disputes in the group may make security cooperation in West Africa more difficult, if not impossible, whether at the bilateral or multilateral level.

In addition, these divisions may open the door for more countries to leave ECOWAS, objecting to any decisions of the group that they may not like, similar to what Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso did, in response to the imposition of sanctions by that bloc on them, following coups. military in its territory.

The experts stressed that the best way to address the current crisis is to proceed seriously on the path of negotiation with the three withdrawing countries, and to activate what ECOWAS said that it is interested in discussing various outstanding issues with the officials of Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso, stressing at the same time the necessity of Both sides are willing to make concessions aimed at developing compromise solutions.