Gaza (Union)

Medical sources in the Gaza Strip announced that there are more than one million cases of infectious diseases as a result of displacement in the Gaza Strip, which has been subjected to a devastating war for more than 6 months.

The sources said that one million and 89 thousand are infected with infectious diseases due to displacement, and 8 thousand cases of hepatitis.

During the war, Israel forced most of the Palestinians in the northern and central Gaza Strip to flee to the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

The sources pointed out that “there are 10,000 cancer patients facing death and in need of treatment, and 11,000 seriously injured people who need to travel for treatment to save their lives.”

She confirmed that the war left 65 civil defense personnel dead, 485 medical personnel dead, and 7,000 missing, explaining that 17,000 children live without their parents, or without one of them.

Regarding the victims of the famine that struck areas in the northern Gaza Strip, medical sources said that 30 children died due to famine, in addition to 60,000 pregnant women who are at risk due to the lack of health care.

Meanwhile, Jamie McGoldrick, the United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, expressed hope that the Israeli army’s withdrawal from the city of Khan Yunis, south of Gaza, would improve the situation in that area for residents, but expressed concern that this would be a preparation To penetrate Rafah.

McGoldrick stressed the importance of providing appropriate conditions for the United Nations to prepare, before the possible storming of Rafah, with a sufficient stock of aid to meet the needs of the population, expressing his belief that the Israeli goals of the war will outweigh any humanitarian goals.

“I think we have to be in a position to acknowledge that the war is not over yet for them,” he said.

In a related context, 40 injured people and 40 Palestinian companions came through the Rafah crossing yesterday, coming from the Gaza Strip to receive treatment in Egyptian hospitals. An official source at the crossing reported that 250 people holding residency permits and 116 holding foreign passports crossed the crossing, noting that 149 various humanitarian aid trucks were entered, including 8 fuel trucks. Yesterday, United Nations agencies and other relief organizations denounced the devastating toll resulting from 6 months of war in Gaza, warning that the situation had become “more than catastrophic.”