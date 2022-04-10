The second season of “Bridgerton” is already in Netflix and once again it became clear that the protagonists of the story are not necessarily the favorite characters of the fans of the fictional drama.

In that sense, the character of Claudia Jessie, Eloisehas stolen the gaze of thousands of viewers because throughout the episodes he has left phrases as empowering as they are unforgettable.

Eloise and Theo, the couple that fans liked in Bridgerton, season 2. Photo: Netflix

daphne falls in love

Eloise Bridgerton has proven to be a woman with clear ideas, so she understands that not everything is what it seems in love stories. That’s why, when there is love between Daphne and Simon, she says, “So Daphne is in love. Does she think it’s an achievement? She did not build that man or bake him. She just showed up.”

Daphne and Simon in “Bridgerton”. Photo: Netflix

best achievement for women

Eloise recognizes the clear difference between men and women: while they learn to paint or play an instrument, they have the opportunity to travel around Europe and study. In dialogue with Penelope Featherington she expresses the following: “Having a pretty face and nice hair is not an achievement. Do you know what an achievement is? Go to collage!”.

Claudia Jessie plays Eloise Bridgerton. Photo: Netflix

Lady Whistledown’s identity

The character whose voice is in charge of Julie Andrews and whose face is not yet known, reveals the scandals of London’s high society in her newsletter. In a conversation between Eloise and her brothers about who the mystery character might be, she says, “She’s just too good to be anyone but a man.”

The Bridgerton family. Photo: Netflix

the problems of society

The previous sentences emphasize that the character of Claudia Jessie is a feminist in the midst of the Regency. This is confirmed by referring once again to the impossibility of being a single woman and being able to live freely in this regard. According to Eloise: “This seems to be a fault of society, not a woman.”