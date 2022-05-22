The explosion took place around 06:45 am in the Comeniusstraat. The police have cordoned off the area. A police spokesman is not yet able to say what caused the explosion.

The windows of at least seven homes were shattered by the force of the blow. According to the spokesperson, there is therefore a lot of glass on the street. “It happened at a time when people were walking their dogs, for example. It’s a wonder no one got hurt here.”