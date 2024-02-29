Home page World

From: Julia Schöneseiffen

A TikToker has clear ideas about her wedding. There are three things she definitely doesn't want and the children's topic in particular is causing discussions in the comments.

Munich – The wedding season begins in a few months. Until then, the future bride and groom have to make the final wedding preparations – location, food, decorations and invitation cards must not be missing. Or?

A bride-to-be shares three things that won't be at her wedding in a video on TikTok. You and your partner do without invitation cards – at least in paper form. Instead, they are sent digitally to the invited guests. In addition, there should be no classic guest gifts.

Children are only invited to the wedding under certain conditions

There will be three things that won't be available at their wedding: invitation cards, party favors and children. (Symbolic image) © @schirin_f via TikTok.de, SuperStock/Imago

TikToker Schirin (@schirin_f) devotes most of her video to the third thing that won't be at her wedding: children. More specifically, children younger than four years old. “We have made the decision that only children over the age of four are invited. And then only the children who we explicitly invite.” Very small children are not able to understand when they have to be quiet, for example at the wedding ceremony, explains Schirin. “We just think that it ruins the whole atmosphere.” Also in Children are sometimes reluctant to go to beauty shops.

It is also more pleasant for parents to come to the wedding without their children. “As a parent, you are also very tense because you are completely afraid” that the children will “just start screaming”. However, the couple does not have the option of not inviting children at all. “We’re really looking forward to the children we invited.”

Discussion on the Internet: “Either everyone with a child is allowed to come or no one”

The decision to only invite certain children to the wedding is causing debate in the comments. Some users are shocked: “So either everyone with a child is allowed to come or no one is allowed to come. How must those whose children are not invited feel?” Another user reacted similarly: “If you don't accept my children, you won't accept me either. Then I’d rather stay at home.” An American Mother tries to integrate her children more into her own everyday life.

Other users share the opinion of TikToker Schirin and report on their own weddings without children. “We also celebrated without children. Only my niece (6 months) was there. Best decision! “In the end, the parents just run after the children,” says one user. “With us even without children. My God. It's ten hours. “That will probably be possible,” writes another user.