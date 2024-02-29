The team led by Cristiano Ronaldo, which is at a very good scoring level, will have to face several important commitments in different competitions, with the aim of continuing the good streak of victories.
After a great round of 16 tie in which Cristiano Ronaldo's team won 3-0 on aggregate, the team now faces these quarterfinals with the hope of playing a great role in the competition, for They will have to play a good game if they want to have a serious chance of lifting the title.
The anticipated clash between Al Nassr and Al Raed promises excitement in the Saudi league. Al Nassr, eager to maintain his position at the top of the table, faces a challenging Al Raed, determined to move up the standings. Fans expect a confrontation full of intensity and memorable moments.
The decisive match of the tie, which Al Nassr hopes to reach with a positive result from the first leg. The team dreams of lifting the competition trophy, so they will have to give their best if they want to have a chance.
Key match in the league between first and second place. The fight between the two teams is burning, and whoever wins could hit the table to win the title of champion at the end of the season.
In an exciting match between Al Nassr and Al Thai, Cristiano Ronaldo dazzles by recovering his best version. With his innate ability, the Portuguese star leads the way to victory. With a stellar performance, Al Nassr emerges as the undisputed favorite in this contest. The excitement is guaranteed.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Al Ain
|
March 4
|
17:00 ESP, 13:00 ARG, 10:00 MX
|
AFC Champions League
|
Marca.com
|
Al Raed
|
7 of March
|
18:00 ESP, 14:00 ARG, 11:00 MX
|
Saudi Pro League
|
Marca.com
|
Al Ain
|
March 11th
|
20:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
AFC Champions League
|
Marca.com
|
Al Ahli
|
March, 15th
|
20:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Saudi Pro League
|
Marca.com
|
Thai
|
March 30th
|
20:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Saudi Pro League
|
Marca.com
