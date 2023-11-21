The leaders of the Brics group of emerging economies (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) called this Tuesday in an extraordinary virtual meeting a “humanitarian, lasting and sustained truce leading to the cessation of hostilities” between Israel and the Islamic movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The bloc made this request in a statement issued at the end of its summit to analyze the Gaza crisis, convened by the president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, whose country chairs the Brics this year.

At the meeting, Chinese President Xi Jinping urged an “immediate” ceasefire and “release of civilian detainees” in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

“All parties to the conflict should immediately cease fire and hostilities, end all violence and attacks against civilians, and release civilian detainees to avoid further loss of human life and further suffering,” Xi said at the meeting, according to statements released by the state agency Xinhua.

The Chinese leader also proposed organizing an "international peace conference" as soon as possible to try to resolve the conflict.

“There can be no lasting peace or security in the Middle East without a just solution to the Palestine question,” Xi declared.

This conference would allow “to work towards a rapid solution to the question of Palestine, which is global, just and lasting,” he added.



“Since the outbreak of the last Israeli-Palestinian conflict, “China is actively working to promote peace negotiations and a ceasefire.”Xi noted.

Beijing provided humanitarian aid to Gaza “and will continue to do so,” he said.

South Africa announced on Monday this extraordinary meeting of the Brics (China, Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa)who campaign for a greater global balance, less influenced by the United States and the European Union.



Historically, China has always been pro-Palestinian and has supported the two-state solution. Its presence in the Middle East has been increasing in recent years, and Beijing tries to mediate in regional conflicts.

