HS in Salla | Asylum seekers were directed to the reception center via a rental container at the border station

More asylum seekers are expected at the Salla border crossing on Wednesday as well.

Salla

in Eastern Lapland At the Salla border crossing, the atmosphere became international on Tuesday with a single rush, when 41 Afghan, Yemeni, Kenyan, Moroccan, Pakistani, Somali and Syrian asylum seekers wheeled their bikes from the Russian side to Finland. The day before, there were 35 visitors.

The group, consisting mainly of young men, was equipped for the trip with light winter clothes. The gear doesn’t last very long in Tuesday’s freezing temperature of about twenty degrees. Many had top coats, but less effort had been made to protect the lower body from the cold.

When the asylum seekers came to Salla in two groups on Tuesday, they were escorted by the Finnish border authorities. From the Salla border crossing, you cannot see the border station on the Russian side, because the road makes a bend there.

Many of the refugees’ bicycles were children’s models and brand new. Some of the bikes still had the packaging plastic still untorn. Someone had also arrived with an electric scooter.

See also Facebook owner's stock heads for its worst year - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO Some of the asylum seekers who came to Salla on Tuesday had bought a children’s bicycle as a toy.

At the border crossing, the asylum seekers were directed to Konevuokraamo Ramirent’s container, isolated by a mesh fence. From there, the border authorities took the asylum seekers to the main building on the other side of the road to be interviewed.

Asylum seekers queued to get into the container to warm up.

On the short journey, some slipped on the snowy road, as the patterning of the shoe soles had not been planned for the Lapland winter. The guidance of the asylum seekers seemed to work calmly and in good order, although it took time to talk to all the arrivals.

The border authorities picked up asylum seekers from the container to be interviewed at the Salla border crossing on Tuesday. See also Easter eggs have a difference of up to 320% between stores; know how to save

After the interviews, asylum seekers are directed to reception centers. However, the border authorities and the Finnish Immigration Service did not say where the asylum seekers who came to Salla were transferred. The closest reception center to Salla is in Kemijärvi, which is about 50 kilometers as the crow flies.

Asylum seekers’ bicycles were piled up in rows outside the blue tin container. The border authorities did not allow the press that came to the place to contact the asylum seekers, instead the curious were hurried from outside the container to their journeys. A second, tent-like shelter had also been set up next to the container.

A tent-like shelter had also been set up next to the container.

Asylum applications are currently concentrated at Finland’s eastern border in Salla and Kuhmo Vartius. There are expected to be more arrivals in Salla, as the passengers who crossed the border on Tuesday said that they had seen some presumed asylum seekers on the Russian side even before they reached the border.

The head of the Salla border guard station, captain Hans-Michael Gros said that even in Salla the arrival of asylum seekers has followed the same pattern as in the past at other border crossing points, i.e. that the Russian authorities have guided the arrivals to Finland.

The head of the Salla border guard station, Captain Hans-Michael Gros.

Those who came to Salla had traveled from the direction of Alakurt, Russia, directly from the east along road number 82. Alakurt is about 60 kilometers away from the state border as the crow flies.

“They have not come here independently,” Gros said.

According to Gros, the border authorities had no information on how long the asylum seekers had been in Russia before coming to Finland.