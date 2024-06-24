Briatore’s return

On the weekend of the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona, Flavio Briatore has made his return to a Formula 1 team official, as executive advisor of Alpine. The Italian manager is therefore ready for this new adventure, at the age of 74.

“I spoke for months with president Luca De Meowho I respect and consider one of the great Italian talents of Formula 1 and entrepreneurship. It is an honor for me to become his advisor. We found ourselves on target”he explained in an interview with The Republicreiterating the intention to put the competitiveness of the team before any other aspect.

The Alpine future

There are whispers in the paddock that Briatore’s arrival can be seen in the context of one possible sale of the stablea circumstance that the Piedmontese business man forcefully denies: “I deny it 100%”. However, there is no a priori denial regarding the opportunity to use Mercedes engines from 2026: “No decisions and no ongoing negotiations. We are evaluating all the opportunities to become competitive again.”

Thoughts on Ferrari

In the conversation with the journalist Alessandra Retico, Briatore also spoke about Ferrari: “Excluding Canada, he’s in the game. And the Red team that wins is good for everyone. Hamilton in Maranello? He convinces me a lot. Great marketing operation too. But not only: Lewis is one of Alonso, he can give a big hand to Ferrari with his experience. Even if I feel sorry for Sainz, a consistent driver.”