The billionaire and owner of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Muskwill interview this Thursday Alice Weidel, the leader of the German far-right party, Alternative for Germany (AfD), on the social network X, also owned by the South African.

Musk had already expressed his support for Weidel’s party on two occasions: first, he published a message on X in which he stated that “only AfD can save Germany”; Then, he decided to write an article in the media ‘Welt am Sonntag (WAMS)’ asking for the vote for the far-right party.

Now, he has chosen the same path that he followed with the American tycoon, donald trumpwhom he helped win the presidential elections, an interview on X, where he will be able to act as a media speaker for users who want to participate in listening to the format.

Germany is in the middle of an electoral process called by the social democrats Olaf Scholz for February 23 after the breakup of the traffic light coalition and the loss of confidence of the chancellor.









In this way, Musk carries out a well-known initiative that results in the umpteenth attempt to Elon Musk for interfering in the European political landscape, this time in the middle of an electoral process.

The arrival of information and communication technologies (ICT) has meant new avenues for the relationship between parties and their voters. With them, the different actors who have sought to destabilize the Member States of the European Union, such as the Islamic State or Vladimir Putin, found great opportunities through fake accounts and algorithms.

However, Musk’s recent activities on the social network of which he is the owner have opened new unknowns that Brussels will be attentive to, vigilant about what may happen as a result of said interview.

In fact, in a similar situation, the European Union opened a sanctioning file against the Chinese social network TikTok during the electoral process in Romania for not taking the measures required by community regulations to “adequately evaluate and mitigate” the risks of foreign interference.

Waves of support from Musk

Beyond having expressed his position in the German elections and given the obvious possibility that he could use X at his own will, Elon Musk has repeatedly supported other parties of the same far-right wave around European countries.

The Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Melonihas a close business and personal relationship with the South African billionaire, not without controversy: Rome would have agreed to improve advanced telecommunications infrastructure through Starlink satellites for 1.5 billion euros, another of Musk’s companies.

In the United Kingdom, Elon Musk expressed his support for the Reform UK party, led by Nigel Farage, whom he accuses, however, of “not having what it takes.” The disagreement occurs after meeting at Mar-a-Lago, the residence of President-elect Donald Trump, in Florida. The reason behind this breakup appears to be due to a far-right agitator, Tommy Robinson, whom Farage considers unsuitable for his party.

A summit took place in Mar-a-Lago where various far-right world leaders, such as the Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orbánor the Argentine president, Javier Milei; They met with Trump and his team, including Musk or Robert F. Kennedy Jr..

Given this panorama incited by Musk, the French president, Emmanuel Macronsaid that “ten years ago no one could have imagined that we would have been told that the owner of one of the largest social networks in the world would support a new international reactionary movement and directly intervene in elections, including in Germany.” Along the same lines, President Pedro Sánchez has accused him of “inciting” and “calling the heirs of Nazism in Germany to vote.”