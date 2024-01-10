Skoda introduced the restyling of his compact sedan Skoda Scala. The car mounts TSI engines last generation evo2, with varying powers from 70 kW (95 HP) to 110 kW (150 HP). From an aesthetic point of view the car is more dynamic thanks to its strong lines and offers Matrix LED headlights on request. The use of recycled materials and natural increases the sustainability of the passenger compartment. The range has been restructured with three trim levels and six interior variants, including the sportiest Montecarlo.

The Skoda Scala is a mid-size sedan based on the MQB A0 platform with a length of 436 cm. The dimensions of the restyling remain unchanged: 4,362 mm long x 1,793 mm wide x 1,456-1,471 mm high.

New Skoda Scala

Outside the distinctive features include slimmer front headlights and sophisticated, sporty bumpers that recall the Vision RS concept and a new grille with vertical slats and a mesh design.

A special option is the headlights TOP LED Matrix with crystal-clear LED modules, which allow the driver to leave the high beams on without annoying other road users. The LED rear lights are available in two versions, with dynamic turn signals for the TOP variant and graphics L shape for the sporty Monte Carlo version.

New 3/4 rear scale

The rear of the new Scala features a elongated rear window in black glass. The rear bumper has a large diffuser and frames painted in body color, mirroring the front design. Scala is also characterized by alloy wheels available in sizes 16 to 18 inches.

Skoda Scala Monte Carlo

The sporty variant Monte Carlo staircase is distinctly characterized by black detailssuch as the grille frame, the rear-view mirror caps, the side skirts and the writing on the tailgate.

Monte Carlo staircase Monte Carlo staircase on the street Front on the road Front 3/4 Monte Carlo scale Rear 3/4 Monte Carlo scale Lateral Monte Carlo staircase Front Monte Carlo staircase Rear Monte Carlo staircase 18″ alloy wheels Cockpit dashboard Sports front seats Rear seat row New Skoda Scala Monte Carlo

The Monte Carlo is also equipped as standard with the black panoramic roofTOP LED Matrix headlights and other features.

The interior of the new Škoda Scala in its trim levels Essence, Selection and Monte Carlo offers six interior variants with coordinated colors and materials. Design Selection offers options such as black fabric, Suedia microfibre gray and synthetic leather 3D Carbon technofibre. The “Suite”, “Dynamic” and “Monte Carlo” versions stand out for their comfort or sportiness.

Recycled materials were used in the interior

To ensure greater sustainability, they are used recycled materials and natural raw materials in coverings, floors and carpets. Fibers of hemp and kenaf they are used in the door panels. The optional equipment packages have been intelligently combined, offering functions such as the system Climatronic with intuitive control panel, the package Assisted Drive with adaptive cruise control, lane change assist and hand detection, and other options such as the high-quality audio system and the electric tailgate with Virtual Pedal control.

Infotainment

All variants of the new Skoda Scala are equipped with the 8.25 inch digital display as standard, while the 10.25 inch Virtual Cockpit it is available as an option, with various customizable configurations. The Škoda infotainment system delivers digital radio (DAB)connectivity Bluetooth and two USB-C ports with 15 watts of power.

Cockpit dashboard display 9.2 inches

Additional packages such as the navigation with 9.2 inch display and voice control, and the technology package that adds USB-C ports for the fast charging and other functions such as automatic dimming for the rear-view mirrors. Music lovers can opt for it Škoda Sound System optional with integrated subwoofer in the spare wheel well.

Skoda Scala engines

The new Skoda Scala is available with three TSI petrol engines of the highly efficient evo2 generation. The basic engine is the 1.0 TSI three-cylinder 70 kW (95 hp) with 5-speed manual gearbox. The 1.0 TSI with 85 kW (115 hp) It is offered with a 6-speed manual or 7-speed DSG gearbox, as is the flagship engine, the four-cylinder 1.5 TSI with 110 kW (150 hp).

The Skoda Scala is petrol only

The latter is equipped with the technology of deactivation of the ACT cylinderswhich reduces fuel consumption by automatically deactivating two cylinders when their power is not needed.

The ADAS

As for the equipment ADASthe new Skoda Scala is equipped with the Front Assistant with pedestrian recognition, the Lane Assistant and the Traffic Sign Recognition. The Maneuver Assistant uses rear parking sensors to detect obstacles during maneuvers and automatically stops the vehicle in the event of a risk of collision. L'Hands-on Detection regularly checks whether the driver has his hands on the steering wheel and maintains control of the vehicle.

Optional are the Side Assistant which warns when a vehicle is approaching from behind and theAdaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with the Adaptive Lane Assistant which recognizes non-permanent lane markings and can carry out active steering interventions.

Monte Carlo staircase front on the street

Finally the system Crew Protect Assistant automatically closes the windows and tightens the front seat belts in the event of an imminent collision.

Skoda Price scale

The starting price of the Skoda Scala restyling is 25,350 euros. The 2024 range includes the trim levels Selection, Style And Montecarlo. Entry models Selection they offer fog lights, LED front and rear lights, Keyless system and traffic sign recognition as standard. The versions Style include painting two-tone, parking sensors, rear view camera and Full Keyless system. The sports versions Montecarlo they feature specific bumpers, 17″ wheels, sports seats and Matrix LED headlights.

→ Scala 1.0 TSI Selection 95 HP: 25,350 euros

→ Scala 1.0 TSI Selection 115 HP: 26,700 euros

→ Scala 1.0 TSI Selection 115 HP: 28,300 euros

→ Scala 1.0 TSI Style 115 HP: 28,800 euros

→ Scala 1.0 TSI Style DSG 115 HP: 30,400 euros

→ Scala 1.0 TSI Monte Carlo 115 HP: 30,700 euros

→ Scala 1.0 TSI Monte Carlo DSG 115 HP: 32,300 euros

→ Scala 1.5 TSI ACT Style 150 HP: 30,300 euros

→ Scala 1.5 TSI ACT Style DSG 150 HP: 31,950 euros

→ Scala 1.5 TSI ACT Monte Carlo 150 HP: 32,200 euros

→ Scala 1.5 TSI ACT Monte Carlo DSG 150 HP: 33,850 euros

Photo Skoda Scala restyling

→ SCALE price list → Ads used SCALA

→ What do you think? Drop by discussions on the FORUM!