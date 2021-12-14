Brenda carvalho is, at this time, at the center of the controversy after it was revealed that on October 27 he was in the Government Palace animating the children’s party of the president’s youngest daughter Pedro Castillo. The fact has generated discomfort in public opinion, since the Brazilian charges approximately 8,000 soles, so the president would have spent a significant sum.

However, this Tuesday La República approached the animator to find out her version of events and find out other details of the aforementioned event. Before the consultation, Julinho’s partner assured that he did not charge any single sun, as they told him that it was only a surprise to a little girl who was a fan of his.

YOU CAN SEE: Brenda Carvalho after losing in Queens of the show: “My taste is gone”

Brenda Carvalho points out that she did not charge for an event at the Palace

“I received an invitation to surprise a girl, I was at the rehearsal for Queens of the Show, they told me that the girl was a fan and wanted to meet me, I accepted the invitation and went straight there,” he said to La República.

However, Brenda Carvalho confirmed that it was Karelim López who contacted his producer to make the respective coordination on the celebration. The former Exporto Brasil minimized the situation by pointing out that she is a professional entertainer so she goes wherever they request her.

“It seems to me that yes, she (Karelim López) was the one who did the communication. We are public people, we work with events, I work with children. Where they call me, if I have the availability, I go. They weren’t the first, I’ve already done it with other people, “he added.

Karelim López is investigated for alleged influence peddling

As is known, Karelim López is investigated for alleged influence peddling after winning a millionaire contract with the State. The woman is linked to ex-adviser Bruno Pacheco, which is why she is currently prevented from leaving the country for the duration of the investigations.