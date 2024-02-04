The alleged owner was arrested and the animals were euthanized. The accident is not an isolated incident. That's why so-called XL Bullies, a pit bull mix, are no longer allowed to be kept in Great Britain.

The woman was found seriously injured after the dog attack on this street in the English village of Jaywick. Image: dpa

IA woman was attacked and killed by two dogs in England. The 39-year-old suspected owner was arrested, police said on Sunday in Essex County. The victim was a 68-year-old from London who was visiting her eleven-year-old grandson in the village of Jaywick on the North Sea coast of eastern England.

“Specialized officers ensured the scene was safe and there was no danger to the general public. Unfortunately, two dogs had to be killed because of this,” the statement continued. It was not initially announced what breed of dog it was. The victim's daughter told the Mail Online portal that they were so-called XL Bullies. Police called on anyone who witnessed the incident on Saturday afternoon to come forward.

The British government has been taking tougher action against dogs that are considered dangerous and their owners for some time now. Since February 1st, XL Bullies – a mixed breed that is based on a pit bull terrier species – can only be kept under strict conditions. The background is several fatal dog attacks in recent months.