A British woman met her partner onlinea young American with whom time Then he moved to Ohio. and with whom he formed a family. This is the Millie Hart experiencewho had many doubts about the North American country.

Millie Hart was born in Walsall, a small town in England.and although she decided to share her life with an American man, before moving to another continent she never dressed him, so The idea she had of this country was only from what she had seen on the internet or heard on the news.. Recently, Fox News published an interview with the 31-year-old woman and her statements did not go unnoticed when she told what surprised her most.

A British woman's idea of ​​the United States



Before moving with her husband to the American continentMillie had a very clear and particular concept regarding How was it security in the United States“I thought everyone was shooting at each other, I know it's very hard, but the news really portrays America around the world as an unsafe country. I really hoped we wouldn't be able to leave the house at 9:00 pm or something. And it's not that at all, is it? she said to Fox News.

Details of the United States that made a British woman fall in love with

After a time of Live in united statesMillie Hart realized that what she thought about the North American nation was very far from reality, she even pointed out that in the time she has lived in Ohio she has never seen violent acts, and in contrast, she began to notice everything it offered her. your new home.

Among what has stood out the most of the Things that made her fall in love with the United States are the comforts its inhabitants enjoy.Furthermore, he believes that people do not have as many prejudices as in his country.

Another point that he highlighted is that he loves to take car trips because he finds it fascinating to discover those places that the songs he heard in his childhood talk about. He has also said that he loves the beauty of the country as well as all the activities that he can do in he.

Currently, Millie Hart has already adapted to the territory of the stars and stripes and enjoys a quiet life with her husband and two children. His good fortune living in this country has been so great that, through his TikTok account, he has taken on the task of sharing the differences that he notices every day regarding his native country and the United States.

This content has been very well received by her more than one million followers who constantly interact with the woman and make contributions regarding the different topics she exposes.