The year 2022 was an atypical year in normal football years, we witnessed the Qatar 2022 World Cup where several players made themselves known, regardless of their performance in the second half of the 2021/22 season and the first half of 2022. /2. 3.
In addition to what we saw throughout the year, at the World Cup at the end of the year we were able to marvel at several footballers who did not have much prominence and surely many of them will be more widely recognized from now on.
The French midfielder for Real Madrid established himself in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, starting all games and being an important piece of Deschamps.
Clearly the merengue team was not wrong in signing him and with only 2022 it will be the containment that will give the generational change together with his compatriot camavinga a Toni Kroos Y luca modric.
It is true that Germany did not have a good participation in Qatar 2022, but the reality is that musiala He has already been shining for some time at Bayern Munich, the German youth has begun to assume greater responsibility in the Bavarian team, after the departure of Robert Lewandowski of the team.
And it is a fact that he is the heir to his position, as well as the generational replacement of Thomas muller.
At only 19 years old, the player of the Borussia Dortmund He has a great career ahead of him and we will surely see him as a leading man for England.
From now on he is a youth with a lot of potential to become a front-line player.
The attacker of PSV Eindhoven It has been the surprising offensive bulwark with which the Netherlands has impacted.
His last year and a half was being a dream and he has finished endorsing it in the selection.
The Manchester City forward had a dream participation in the World Cup, being a fundamental part of Argentina to win the tournament.
But the exRiver Plate not only shone in the World Cup, for something for a few months he has already been part of the cityzens who are surely satisfied to have signed him before the World Cup.
The best young player in the Qatar 2022 World Cup could not be missing, the River Plate youth squad was an important part of winning the World Cup with Argentina.
At only 21 years old, it is expected that later he will be part of a great of the Old Continent in what is consolidated in the Benfica.
Morocco was the revelation of the World Cup, becoming the first African country to reach the semifinals. In the end they were left with fourth place in the contest and that was enough to bring joy to their people.
The defensive pivot of the Fiorentina, Sofyan Amrabatwas one of the protagonists of this team and surely is already on the radar of several teams in Europe.
One of the best goalkeepers in the World Cup, he was known for saving penalties and is part of the Dynamo Zagreb of his country, but there is no doubt that he will surely make the leap to the big leagues in the next transfer windows.
We all remember the youthful Croatian defender, after the way Lionel Messi dribbled him in a play for one of the goals with which Argentina eliminated Croatia in the semifinals.
But despite this situation that could happen to anyone and even more so with the best player in the history of football, his work in the World Cup was impressive and the player from the RB Leipzig of the Bundesliga will surely be part of a European giant in the coming months.
The Portuguese striker had only played 10 minutes in the group stage of the World Cup, but for the round of 16 he took Cristiano Ronaldo’s place in the starting lineup against Switzerland and did not miss that opportunity to score a hat-trick.
