Last act of the first edition of World Auto Awards, the contest that involves FormulaPassion readers in choosing the car of the year. Among the votes in the stories of our official Instagram page and the preferences expressed through the site, many of you have chosen the two cars ready to compete for the prize in the final. Four models from the Motor Valley had arrived at the penultimate act of this contest, with even two Ferraris, a Maserati and a Lamborghini. To be represents the SUV and supercar categories while electric and small cars have already remained out of the game since the quarter-finals.

In the first seminal challenge were the Ferrari 296 GTBs and the Lamborghini Urus Performante, with the six-cylinder Prancing Horse berlinetta clearly excelling thanks to a total of 392 votes against 96 preferences for the super SUV from Sant’Agata Bolognese. Ferrari Purosangue and Maserati MC20 Cielo faced each other in the other semifinal. In this case the dispute was more intense, with a different result between the social networks and the site: on the latter, in fact, it was the open-air version of the Trident supercar that obtained the most votes, while on Instagram the Maranello SUV it obtained much more preferences, thus tipping the balance right towards Purosangue thanks to 267 votes against the 205 of MC20 Cielo. The final will therefore be a family challenge, with the Ferrari 296 GTB challenging the Ferrari Purosangue. You just have to vote and decree which is the winner of the Mondo Auto Awards 2022.

