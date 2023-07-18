Patrick Zaki sentenced to three years in prison in Egypt, this is the decision of the judges of the Egyptian Court of Mansura in the case of the student of the University of Bologna and human rights activist accused in the North African country of spreading false news for an article written in 2019 on an attack by ISIS and two cases of discrimination against the Copts, the Christians of Egypt. The decision came today at the end of the eleventh hearing of the trial which saw the recent graduate in gender studies at the University of Bologna accused.

The boy was taken from the courtroom through the passage into the defendants’ cage amid the cries of his mother and girlfriend waiting outside. He will have to remain in jail for another 14 months, having already served 22.

Patrick had presented himself this morning at the Mansura court and waited until the last moment for the sentence. “I hope, as usual, in the end of the process that will allow me to travel normally” Patrick Zaki wrote on Facebook before entering the court. Also present in Mansura are foreign diplomats committed to following the trial as part of a European monitoring program and at the instigation of the Italian embassy in Cairo.