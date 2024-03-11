The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry summoned Apostolic Nuncio Visvaldas Kulbokas in connection with Pope Francis' statements about the white flag. The department announced this on March 11 on its website.

“On March 11, Apostolic Nuncio Visvaldas Kulbokas was invited to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine because of the statements of His Holiness Pope Francis recently published in the media. Kulbokas was told that in Ukraine they were disappointed with the pontiff’s words about the “white flag” and the need to “show courage and negotiate,” the message says.

The department said that it expected other signals from the Pope towards the international community.

Earlier, on March 9, Pope Francis noted in an interview with RSI that the one “who thinks about the people, who has the courage to raise the white flag and start negotiations” is stronger. He emphasized that the losing side in the conflict in Ukraine must admit this, and drew attention to countries willing to act as mediators. Later, the head of the press service of the Holy See, Matteo Bruni, in turn, said that when speaking about the “white flag” of Ukraine, the Pope meant only the desire for a just world.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky called the Pope’s proposal “virtual mediation.” As Kremlin official representative Dmitry Peskov noted, the pontiff’s words again raise the question of the need for negotiations, but rest on the refusal of the Kyiv regime.

In February, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during an interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson, said that Russia and Ukraine would sooner or later come to an agreement and relations between the peoples would be restored. He noted that the West thinks that hostilities will forever “tear apart” one part of the Russian people from another. However, reunification will happen, Putin is sure. Putin previously noted that Russia has never abandoned peace negotiations on Ukraine.

The last round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine took place in Istanbul on March 29, 2022. They lasted about three hours. Later, Kyiv officially abandoned contacts with Moscow. On October 4 of the same year, Zelensky put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of the country on the impossibility of holding negotiations with Putin.