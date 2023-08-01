It was a cinematic coup, delivered to the legendary Piaget jewelry store in the heart of Paris. The thieves acted lightning fast at lunchtime, and the loot – ranging from a minimum of 10 to a maximum of 15 million euros – “rewarded” their audacity.

Located on rue de la Paix, between Place Vendome and l’Opéra, in the heart of the city, the jewelry store was targeted by three criminals who fled immediately after the coup. There are no injuries, the authorities communicated, specifying that the investigation was entrusted to the “anti-banditry” brigade, specialized in the repression of organized crime.

Theater of the robbery one of the most iconic and popular places in the capital, home to numerous jewelers and luxury shops as well as the famous, recently restored Ritz Hotel and the Ministry of Justice. On 29 April, still in the same area, a Bulgari boutique was robbed, while the violent robbery of the house of Gianluigi Donnarumma and his partner Alessia Elefante in avenue Montaigne dates back to 21 July.

According to the French newspaper Le Figaro, which cites local police sources, the perpetrators are two men and a woman “perhaps of South American origin”, who, after breaking into the shop, threatened the staff with a pistol and had themselves handed over valuables for an estimated value between ten and 15 million euros. The three robbers later fled on foot, losing track of themselves. The Paris prosecutor’s office has confirmed that it has opened an investigation into “armed robbery organized by a gang”