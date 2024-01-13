Since last year there has been speculation about the possible departure of the Uruguayan attacker Jonathan 'Cabecita' Rodríguez of Club América, since a rumor arose about an alleged interest from the Monterrey Soccer Club, however, in recent days the South American was once again linked outside of Coapa due to an alleged interest from the Cruz Azul Soccer Club.
However, in the midst of the rumors, the community manager of the azulcrema team has been in charge of dispelling the rumors and shared some photographs of Rodriguez implying that the player will remain in El Nido in search of the two-time championship and the 15th cup.
Once the departure of the multifunctional Paraguayan defender was confirmed, Juan Escobar who works as a right back and center back, positions that the American team seeks to reinforce, the version arose that the Eagles and the Machine would seek to make an exchange between both players
Supposedly, the current champions would like the arrival of the defender who is valued at 5 million euros in Transfermarkt. On the other hand, according to ESPNthe azulcrema striker would be willing to return to La Noria.
Meanwhile Claro Sports assures that there has been no negotiation between both clubs, however, in Coapa they do not rule out any possibility and are willing to negotiate as long as the offer is attractive for both, so the arrival of Escobar more money could be a possibility.
As far as that is defined since there are no formal offers so far, both clubs will make their debut in the Clausura 2024 tournament on Matchday 1 this weekend, the Machine will play again in the formerly called Estadio Azul, currently named Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes receiving Pachuca this Saturday, January 13 at 7:00 p.m., on its own, the Ave will visit Tijuana at the Caliente Stadium the same day at 9:00 p.m.
