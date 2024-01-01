Huh, BMW is remarkably not the biggest in 2023 when it comes to sales.

There are some things you always know for certain at the end of the year. Bohemian Rhapsody is number 1 according to music voters (not to be confused with music connoisseurs). After a long discussion, winter tires are finally under your car. Finally, you wonder why on earth we eat oliebollen on New Year's Eve. What is so attractive about a dough ball from a pan of fat: I have no idea. But apparently it's part of it.

Which is always the case: BMW is the largest when it comes to sales figures. No, we are not referring to the brand's passenger cars, but the BMW Motorrad division. Since 2001, BMW has always been the best-selling brand in our country. But as the extremely stimulating title already reveals: not in the past year!

BMW is NOT the biggest in 2023

No, Yamaha is the market leader. 17,501 motorcycles were sold in our country. That is an absolute record and a significant growth compared to 2022, namely 13%.

It was somewhat expected that 2023 would be different than normal. In the beginning, Kawasaki was particularly successful in terms of sales in the Netherlands and in the summer Honda did excellent business. However, Yamaha had the best final sprint. By the way, Honda did well enough to take the number 2 position. So BMW falls from first place to P3.

According to News engine Yamaha's success is partly because 81 motorcycles were sold in December, while BMW recorded almost nothing. Then there is reason number 2 and that is the BMW R1250GS, which is a very popular motorcycle and was replaced this year, deliveries are now starting to get underway. We expect BMW will certainly strike back in the new year.

Best-selling motorcycle brands 2023

Yamaha (2,730 copies)

Honda (2,514)

BMW (2,276)

Kawasaki (2,253)

KTM (1,248)

Suzuki (1,168)

Harley Davidson (775)

Triumph (746)

Ducati (621)

Piaggio (608)

Best-selling motorcycle models 2023

BMW R1250 GS and GSA (793 copies)

Kawasaki Z900 (575)

Yamaha MT-07 (498)

Yamaga MT-09 (458)

Yamaha Tracer 900 (457)

Kawasaki Z650 (442)

Yamaha Tenéré 700 (408)

Piaggio Vespa GTS300 (371)

Honda NC750X (336)

Kawasaki Versys 650 (272)

Kawasaki Versys 1000 (254)

Honda CB750 Hornet (238)

Suzuki V-Strom 650 (237)

Yamaha Tracer 700 (209)

BMW R1250RT (191)

This article BREAKTHROUGH: BMW is NOT the biggest in 2023 in terms of sales! first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#BREAK #BMW #biggest #terms #sales