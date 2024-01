A court in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka has sentenced Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus to six months in prison on charges of violating labor laws. This was reported on January 1 Dhaka Tribune.

The newspaper clarifies that three more people are involved in this case, including the CEO of the telecommunications company Grameen Telecom, founded by Yunus, Ashraful Hassan.

#court #sentenced #Nobel #laureate #Muhammad #Yunus #months #prison