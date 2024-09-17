Bread, Love and…: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rai 3

Tonight, Tuesday 17 September 2024, at 9:20 pm on Rai 3, Pane, amore e…, a 1955 film directed by Dino Risi, will be broadcast. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot

Cavalier Antonio Carotenuto, having retired from the Carabinieri, leaves the small town of Sagliena to go to Sorrento to manage the local police station. Upon his arrival, the marshal, despite owning his own apartment, is hosted in the house of the bigoted Donna Violante and seduced by the fishmonger of Marina Grande, Donna Sofia, who already has a lover called Nicolino. Sofia only aims not to leave the commander’s apartment where she is staying.

Carotenuto’s moral conduct is monitored by both the maid Caramella and her brother, the priest Don Matteo. Although the love affair with Donna Sofia ends badly for the former marshal, he will have the opportunity to become engaged to Donna Violante, who, thanks to Caramella’s help, will manage to attract the attention of Commander Carotenuto.

Bread, Love and…: The Cast

We have seen the plot of Bread, Love and…, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Vittorio De Sica: Marshal Antonio Carotenuto

Sophia Loren: Sofia Cocozza the braggart

Lea Padovani: Violante Ruotolo’s woman

Antonio Cifariello: Little Nicholas

Tina Pica: Candy

Mario Carotenuto: Don Matteo Carotenuto

Yoka Berretty: Erika

Virgilio Riento: parish priest Don Emidio

Clara Crispo: Mrs. Carmela

Pasquale Misiano: Don Peppino

Antonio La Raina: Mayor of Sorrento

Nino Imparato: traffic policeman

Gaetano Autiero: Titinus

Fausto Guerzoni: villager

Attilio Torelli: villager

Vittorio Pucci: doctor

Raffaele D’Aponte: passer-by

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Bread, Love and… live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will air tonight – Tuesday 17 September 2024 – at 9:20 pm on Rai 3. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it.