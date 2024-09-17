The Lions of Sicily: the previews (plot and cast) of the second episode, September 17

Tonight, Tuesday 17 September 2024, at 9:30 pm, the second episode of I Leoni di Sicilia will air, the successful series set in 19th-century Sicily and directed by Paolo Genovese, which after the excellent reception from audiences and critics on Disney+ arrives on free-to-air Rai 1 in prime time. The series is made up of four episodes in total, and two episodes are broadcast for each. But what are the previews, the plot and the cast? Here is all the information on tonight’s episode.

Previews

In the first episode of the second episode, Vincenzo, on the threshold of 30, is one of the richest and most powerful men in Sicily, but is still considered a bourgeois of little importance because he does not have any noble title. His mother therefore advises him to find a wife, and after several candidates all belonging to the Sicilian nobility, not congenial to him, his eyes fall on Giulia Portalupi, the eldest daughter of a Lombard merchant, with whom he begins a love relationship allowing her to live on one of his properties.

In the second episode of the second episode of I Leoni di Sicilia, Giulia is pregnant but Vincenzo, who has no intention of marrying her, refuses. The girl’s parents decide to send her to Milan to give birth but hers and other ships are not allowed to leave due to the cholera emergency; the father knows well that Florio is behind this story and Vincenzo himself shows up at their house to apologize to Giulia who ends up giving in. Not long after, Giulia gives birth to a baby girl but Vincenzo is not at all happy because he would have wanted a male heir to whom he could leave the empire he is building. Vincenzo promises her that he will marry her if she gives him a son. The girl becomes pregnant again and Vincenzo’s mother goes into a rage because she is against their union but her son continues on his way. However, cholera really breaks out in Palermo and people are dying of hunger. Vincenzo thinks of moving out of the city with his family. Giulia gives birth to another baby girl but Vincenzo decides to marry her anyway.

The Lions of Sicily: the cast

We have seen the plot of The Lions of Sicily, but who is the cast? The series stars Michele Riondino in the role of Vincenzo Florio, Miriam Leone in that of Giulia Portalupi, Donatella Finocchiaro in that of Giuseppina, Vinicio Marchioni in the role of Paolo Florio, Eduardo Scarpetta in the role of Ignazio Florio (son of Vincenzo), Paolo Briguglia in that of Ignazio Florio, Ester Pantano in the role of young Giuseppina and Adele Cammarata in that of Giovanna D’Ondes. Here are all the actors and the characters they play.

Michele Riondino: Vincenzo Florio

Miriam Leone: Giulia Portalupi

Donatella Finocchiaro: Giuseppina Saffiotti (adult)

Vinicio Marchioni: Paul Florio

Paul Briguglia: Ignatius Florio

Ester Pantano: Giuseppina Saffiotti (young)

Claudia Pandolfi: Duchess Spadafora

Eduardo Scarpetta: Ignatius Florio

Streaming and TV

Where to watch I Leoni di Sicilia live on TV and streaming? Appointment on Rai 1 for four weeks starting from September 10, 2024 at 9:30 pm. The series is available on demand on RaiPlay or on Disney+.