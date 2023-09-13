Brazil is Brazil. This is one of the most common sayings in the world of football and Verdeamarela is always the favorite to win the title or the match at stake. In a new process of South American Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup that will be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada, the team led by Neymar started with 2 consecutive victories that allowed it to reach an impressive record in this competition that reflects the very good level of the yellow team despite not having won any titles in the last tournaments.
More news from the South American Qualifiers:
In this start towards the first World Cup with 48 teams, Brazil achieved victories against Bolivia (5-1 at home) and against Peru (1-0 as a visitor and in the 90th minute). These allow you to be at the top of the standings and reach an impressive record when it comes to the Playoffs. This victory against the Inca team will allow them to reach 8 YEARS without knowing defeat for this competition. The last loss was against Chile 2-0 with goals from Alexis Sanchez and Eduardo Vargas in the match that was played at the Monumental Stadium in Santiago de Chile.
Throughout this period of time, the team that won 5 World Cups (despite not being champions since 2002) managed to be 85% effective by getting a total of 92 points out of a possible 108. These numbers are thanks to the fact that he played 36 games, from which he retired with three points on 28 occasions and in the remaining 8 he ended up equaling. The highlight is the enormous difference he has in terms of goals since he has managed to score 87 (2.4 per game) while only conceding 15 (0.4 per game). A true machine in the playoffs.
|
MATCHES PLAYED
|
VICTORIES
|
TIES
|
GOALS IN FAVOR
|
GOALS AGAINST
|
EFFECTIVENESS
|
36
|
28
|
8
|
87
|
fifteen
|
85%
Likewise, it must be mentioned that the meeting with the Argentine National Team is not included, which ended up being suspended due to situations related to the pandemic and the health situations in the Brazilian country.
Despite this dominance of Verdeamarela, it must be said that they have not managed to establish their conditions in international tournaments since they are not the current champions of the Copa América or the World Cup. Both tournaments are owned by Argentina, Brazil’s greatest rival.
#Brazils #impressive #record #South #American #Qualifiers #stop #Verdeamarela
Leave a Reply